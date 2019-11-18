Downtown Racine Art Walk celebrates vibrant art community

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Art Walk will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, along Main and Sixth streets in Downtown Racine.
This event celebrates the vibrant and diverse art community Downtown Racine has to offer. Visitors will be able to meet the artists behind the galleries, museums, shops and studios as they showcase and demonstrate their latest work. At each location visitors will have a chance to enter to win a gift basket of items from downtown shops and artisans. The more places a person visits the more chances they have to be a lucky winner. Downtown Racine Art Walk locations are:
Racine Art Museum
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will offer free admission for visitors to experience the four exhibitions that make up the "OBJECTS REDUX" series, RAM’s celebration of "OBJECTS: USA," a landmark craft exhibition that traveled to 20 museums in the United States and internationally beginning in 1969.
In addition, guests are invited to shop the museum’s pieces donated by well-known, working artists and collectors at the annual RAM Awesome Art Sale. This gives people the opportunity to start or grow an art collection and shop for creative holiday gifts. Art sale proceeds benefit RAM and Wustum Museum by supporting exhibitions and educational programming.
Varitay Studios
The artistic work of Camela Langendorf, Varitay's founder and owner, will be shown. Varitay Studios, 410 Main St., is a photography and video studio specializing in lifestyle portraiture, business publicity and social media video shorts as well as modern beauty, a contemporary, artistic portrait and personal branding collaborative experience.
Artists Gallery
Artists Gallery, a local artist co-op at 401 Main St., will showcase Bernie Rauwerda, artist of the month, who creates segmented wood turnings. Items will be sold and visitors can have a portrait made of a loved one, pet, home or event.
Art Metals Studio
Art Metals Studio, 332 Main St., will feature new work including colored gemstones and precious metals from its in-house studio. A continued focus on combining the traditional Japanese technique of mokume-gane with precious metals gems in original design rings, earrings and pendants will be available. Visitors can see examples of mokume-gane in unfinished form to appreciate the workmanship involved in creating finished, wearable designs.
Twice Baked Pottery
Twice Baked Pottery, 230 Main St., is known for its handmade pottery as well as many other unique items crafted by local artisans. They will be open until 6 p.m.
Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts
At Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, 306 Main St., visitors will have the opportunity to view and purchase a variety of local art and decorations from its artists including photography by Scott D. Olsen (MyEyes Photography); chainsaw carvings, shattered glass art and creations by Sherry Lou Art; fused glass by Countryside Designs; beach glass jewelry by Beckie; and custom photo gifts (Olsen Graphics).
Hot Shop Glass
With furnaces in excess of 2,000 degrees, the owners of Hot Shop Glass studio, 239 Wisconsin Ave., will demonstrate how they turn molten glass into art. Gift items are sold.