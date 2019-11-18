Downtown Racine Art Walk celebrates vibrant art community

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Art Walk will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, along Main and Sixth streets in Downtown Racine.

This event celebrates the vibrant and diverse art community Downtown Racine has to offer. Visitors will be able to meet the artists behind the galleries, museums, shops and studios as they showcase and demonstrate their latest work. At each location visitors will have a chance to enter to win a gift basket of items from downtown shops and artisans. The more places a person visits the more chances they have to be a lucky winner. Downtown Racine Art Walk locations are:

Racine Art Museum

Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will offer free admission for visitors to experience the four exhibitions that make up the "OBJECTS REDUX" series, RAM’s celebration of "OBJECTS: USA," a landmark craft exhibition that traveled to 20 museums in the United States and internationally beginning in 1969.

In addition, guests are invited to shop the museum’s pieces donated by well-known, working artists and collectors at the annual RAM Awesome Art Sale. This gives people the opportunity to start or grow an art collection and shop for creative holiday gifts. Art sale proceeds benefit RAM and Wustum Museum by supporting exhibitions and educational programming.