Donnell Reed at Bristol Woodstock on July 7

BRISTOL — The free Bristol Woodstock concert series, which debuted in 2021, takes place Thursday nights, through Aug. 4, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Today’s (July 7) performance features Donnell Reed, a singer and songwriter who has toured throughout the country and spent a good deal of time in Nashville, Tenn. His music “has hints of country and blues” as well as contemporary artists such as Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, etc.

This summer’s lineup also includes:

July 14: Jesse Tyler Fr

  • ewerd and Canary Canyon
  • July 21: The Standard Jazz Project
  • July 28: TBA
  • Aug. 4: Sweet Sheiks
  • Aug. 16: Indigo Canyon

For more details about the music series and who is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.

