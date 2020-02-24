Dinner with Elvis show has a quiz theme

RACINE — Tickets are on sale for the fifth season of “Dinner with Elvis,” a concert series presented by entertainer John Van Thiel, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. The first show of the season will be the “Trilogy Quiz Concert” at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

The “Trilogy Quiz Concert” is a novel way to enjoy the music of Elvis Presley where the audience can participate to win prizes. Van Thiel will perform a cavalcade of more than 50 songs from all eras of Presley’s career. Songs will be performed three at a time, with each triplet sharing a common theme. Audience members will then be given a chance to identify that theme to win a prize. The answer may be found in the song titles, the lyrics or something else.

Guests will be served a buffet dinner of roast pork loin and gravy, Italian baked chicken, garlic roasted red potatoes, cheese ravioli, Italian salad, green beans, bread and butter, beverage and dessert.

Other shows in the series include “G.I. (Red, White and) Blues” June 13, “Viva Vegas” on Sept. 12 and “An Elvis Gospel Christmas” on Dec. 5.

Tickets cost $48 the March 14 show or $177 for season tickets. Both must be reserved by March 11. Go to elvoicepresley.com or call 262-676-2690.

