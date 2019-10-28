RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services (PRCS), in partnership with Por La Gente of Racine, will host the first Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Guests are invited to bring a photo or memento of a loved one and design a luminary bag in remembrance of them. The free event will also feature face painting, music, sugar skull painting, refreshments, raffle and a movie.
