Dance to celebrate women in the military

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center is moving forward with a rescheduled Memorial Day dance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, to celebrate women in the military in honor of this year’s 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Held in the Kemper Center’s Simmons Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave., the dance features live music from The Southport Sound, a dessert buffet and cash bar. Women in the military attending will be asked to stand to be honored and the dancing will open up with "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy."

Music will be provided by The Southport Sound, an 11-piece big band from Kenosha led by trumpeter John Sorensen and features vocalist Naomi Marie. Other members of the ensemble include Terry Peterson on guitar, Paul Griffin on drums, Ben Holt on bass; Sara Frichen, Lyn Lewandowski and Mike Mich on saxophone; Eric Weiss on trumpet; and Shannon and Adam McLimans on trombone.

To ensure guest safety, the capacity of the dance will be limited, staff and volunteers will wear masks, tables will be set 6 feet apart, desserts will be packaged, hand sanitizing stations will be available and cashless transactions will be encouraged.