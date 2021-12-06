Dance production at Carthage College

KENOSHA — The dance concert, "Nothing Too Small," will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The annual fall dance production "provides opportunities for Carthage dancers to embody various dance works and present them on the Carthage mainstage," organizers said. "These dance works include those created for them by guest artists, plus traditional works that have been re-staged and given new life and new insights by Carthage performers and students."

This year’s title is inspired by the idea that "there is nothing too small to be noticed and valued within dance."

Based on Liz Lerman’s Critical Response Process, a method for experiencing and responding to art, in this case specifically dance, this year’s fall dance concert "invites audiences to find connections in the details. This year’s concert is a focus on the tether between movement and the expression of what it means to be alive."

The show features choreography and artistic direction by Stacy Pottinger, performances by Carthage dance minors and the program’s emerging choreographers, and regional and national guest artists including Jenna Jozefowski and Jenny Barreca.

Tickets cost $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $8 for students. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/949403-0.

Bootcamp Showcase

The 2021 Bootcamp Showcase is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in Carthage College's Recital Hall

"Bootcamp Showcase" is an end-of-the-semester performance featuring students who are enrolled in Carthage's Music Theatre Workshop Bootcamp course.

The showcase is all-inclusive, featuring freshmen, sophomore, juniors and grad students of Carthage’s Fine Arts program.

"Each performance will be a true showcase of every student’s talent and hard work they have done during the semester," according to show organizers. "The showcase will have no set theme, giving the students plenty of space to perform however they’d like. This will also have our audience on the edge of their seats as they wonder what each performance will be."

The Bootcamp Showcase and the Music Theatre Workshop are both taught by Matthew Hougland, as assistant professor of music at Carthage.

Music Theatre Workshop is a fine arts course focusing on music theater skills. Students are taught character development, scene study and audition skills. The course allows them to work alongside each other with the help of an instructor.

The showcase is a culmination of everything they learned in the course, packed into one performance.

Hougland is a music theater specialist who has performed and taught throughout North America. He can be seen on campus teaching private voice lessons to undergrads and graduate students alike.

Tickets are free but are required To obtain tickets, visit carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. For wheelchair and accessibility seating, contact the Fine Arts Box Office.

Student recitals

The Senior Saxophone Recital featuring Jimmy Chaudoin is Friday, Dec. 10, in Carthage's Recital Hall.

Gabrielle Garnowski's flute recital, "Bach to the Future," is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Recital Hall.

Garnowski will be joined by guest artist Bailey Schneyr, a fellow Carthage student. Fumi Nakayama, an adjunct professor of music, will accompany the performers throughout the recital.

Garnowski will open her recital with the first movement of Johann Sebastian Bach's "Flute Sonata in E-flat Major." She will continue with "Fantaisie for Flute and Piano" by Philippe Gaubert. Schneyr will join Garnowski in a performance of the second movement of Gary Schoker's "Three Dances for Two Flutes." Rounding out the recital is the fourth movement of Robert Muczynski's "Sonata for Flute and Piano."

Admission is free.

