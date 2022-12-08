Dance concert at Carthage Dec. 8-10

KENOSHA — The dance concert “In the Moment” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 8-10, in Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Professor Stacy Pottinger is the artistic director.

The annual fall dance production “provides opportunities for Carthage dancers to embody various dance works and present them on the Carthage mainstage,” organizers said. “These dance works include those created for them by guest artists, plus traditional works that have been re-staged and given new life and new insights by Carthage performers and students.”

This year’s title is inspired by the idea that “performance, no matter what form, is a moment. The performers will strive through every step to be nothing less than present.”

“In The Moment” features a variety of performers, including regional guest artists and faculty: Pottinger, Richard Ashworth, Kristina Saldarelli, Jenny Barreca and Karlies Kelley Vedula. The program will also premiere works by Carthage’s own emerging choreographers.

Tickets cost $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $8 for students.

To purchase tickets, log on at carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. This production is suitable for all ages.