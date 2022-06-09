Culture and traditions shown in new RAM exhibit

RACINE — “Cultural Reflections,” an art show showcasing the work of 87 artists who use a variety of media to explore aspects of their culture, heritage, family traditions or way of life, will be on exhibit June 15 through Aug. 13 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.

Expressions of cultural connections and traditions can take the form of many things — including food, literature, dance, craft forms and visual art. Different societies, and individuals and groups within them, have various ways of reflecting significant aspects of their heritage.

Through paintings, prints, collages, objects and more, these artists share their inspirations, influences and observations about the world connected to them. The wide variety of subject matter and imagery reflects the uniqueness of each maker.

“Cultural Reflections” is comprised of work drawn from RAM’s creative community of class participants and teachers, museum staff and volunteers, Racine school teachers and artists invited by the Black Arts Council of Racine (BACR). Committed to supporting diverse artists, voices and audiences, RAM collaborated with the BACR to develop Cultural Reflections.

“In addition to celebrating art in the community, this exhibition has allowed RAM to do critical relationship-building with the BACR — setting the stage for future collaboration,” said Lena Vigna, RAM’s curator of exhibitions. “Significantly, the partnership has also offered different and valuable perspectives on programming content. RAM recognizes the necessity of embracing a wealth of voices and continues to develop various ways to make that happen.”

The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (62 and older) and students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0