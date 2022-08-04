 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cream puff alert! Wisconsin State Fair runs Aug. 4-14

It’s August, and you know what that means: Long lines at the Cream Puff Pavilion, the Kids from Wisconsin performing on stage and assorted animals, from doe-eyed calves to giant rabbits, being shown.

And let’s not forget the racing pigs. And did we mention the carnival rides? The Giant Slide? The SkyGlider taking riders over the packed fairgrounds?

To be fair, there’s always a lot going on at the Wisconsin State Fair, which is back in West Allis for 11 days of old-fashioned fun, sprinkled in with national headliners on the Grandstand. (Those can be old-fashioned, too, with this year’s performers including the Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Greenwood and the band Kansas.)

Here’s what else you’ll find at the fair:

Agriculture displays

State Fair officials emphasize that “agriculture is the backbone of the Wisconsin State Fair and the fair industry as a whole.” Visitors can find barns, a milking parlor and educational exhibits in the fair’s Ag Village.

Each year, the fair welcomes more than 7,000 animals as part of the agriculture competitions and more than 3,000 participants in the fair’s amateur competitive exhibits contests.

The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board hosts the milking parlor, where visitors can watch cow milking demonstrations four times daily — 11 a.m. and 1, 3 and 5 p.m. — and goat milking demonstrations at noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

Free entertainment

Live entertainment can be found around every corner of the Fair Park on 30 free stages, featuring family-friendly acts, contests and music.

The Amphitheater is the largest free stage at the fair.

The Amphitheater lineup kicks off today (Thursday, Aug. 4) with Boy Band Night at 8 p.m. Other headliners at the Amphitheater include: Too Hype Crew (8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5), DJ Shawana (8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6), the Kids From Wisconsin (8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7), fair favorites Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8-9), Resurrection: A Journey Tribute (8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10), Chicken Wire Empire (8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11), Pat McCurdy (8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12), Liliac (8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13) and Christopher’s Project’s Motown Revue (2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14).

If you can’t make the Kids From Wisconsin show on Sunday, don’t fret. The Kids perform free shows every day of the fair at the Amphitheater.

Also returning to the fair are the ever-popular Racing Pigs, in action every day. Family entertainment also includes strolling street entertainers and talented canine performers in the K-9 Sports Arena, where you’ll find dogs diving into a swimming pool and performing stunt shows and agility contests.

Besides the headliners on the Grandstand (which require a separate ticket), the State Fair showcases regional bands (free with admission) every day at various vendors throughout the fairgrounds.

Food! With insects!

Fair “fare” is an attraction all its own, with more than 200 food and beverage locations featuring fair favorites and new concoctions.

Besides the fair’s iconic Original Cream Puffs, hundreds of foods are available on-a-stick for easy munching while walking around the fairgrounds.

New foods this year include the Arctic Bug Blast Slush, a blue raspberry slush topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of edible bugs, including a scorpion. Yes, they are real. Also new are Apple Fries, which are sliced apples, deep-fried, and coated with sugar and caramel. (No bugs here!). If you’re craving more edible-insects action, try the new Bug Apple on a Stick: A chocolate-covered apple coated with edible June bugs, crickets, worms and ants. Also new: the Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-Stick, which upgrades the classic whipped cream bar by infusing the flavors of the Wisconsin brandy old fashioned.

The State Fair is also hosting its annual food competition, The Sporkies, which “encourages vendors to take their unique and exotic food creations to the next level.” Vendors are awarded first, second and third place based on the creativity, ingenuity and, of course, taste of their creations.

Carnival rides

For thrill-seekers, the fair’s SpinCity features amusement rides and games, including staples like the Ferris Wheel and Tilt-a-Whirl, along with new rides that change from year to year.

Daily specials

Thursday, Aug. 4: Everyone gets in for $5 today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. when they donate a jar of peanut butter outside any fair admission entrance. (For the Hunger Task Force.)

Friday, Aug. 5: On Celebrate Wisconsin Day, buy two adult admission tickets for just $17 (a $17 savings) when you present your out-of-state ID at any State Fair ticket window, courtesy of Travel Wisconsin. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Save $5 on one adult admission when you present a Meijer receipt for $45 or more from a Wisconsin Meijer store (between July 3 and Aug. 10), from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11: Educators get in free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by presenting a school-issued ID or name badge at any ticket window, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy. Limit one admission per ID.

Sunday, Aug. 14: Veterans, military personnel and up to three family members get in free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Must show a Military ID (DD214, VA ID, Military Common Access Card, or dependent ID) at any admission entrance.

Wisconsin State Fair facts

When: Aug. 4-14. The fair is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday.

Where: State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis

Admission: $17 for adults (12 and older), $12 for senior citizens (60 and older), military/veterans with ID and youths (ages 6-11). Children 5 and younger are admitted free. General parking is $15; $8 for motorcycles. Preferred parking is also available.

More information: wistatefair.com

$5 Bargain Books: The Bargain Book offers discounts from State Fair partners. Pick up $5 Bargain Books at the State Fair website.

Headliners: Grandstand performers are: Country singer Jamey Johnson with Alex Miller on Aug. 4; classic rockers Kansas, with Asia on Aug. 5; ventriloquist Jeff Dunham on Aug. 6; The "Happy Together Tour" on Aug. 7, featuring The Turtles as the hosts, joined by Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues, and The Cowsills; Christian rock artists Zach Williams, with We The Kingdom, on Aug. 8; Kidz Bop Live on Aug. 9; "Manitowoc Minute" host Charlie Berens and his "Midwest Survival Guide" tour on Aug. 10; Tesla (the rock band, not the car) and rockers Fuel on Aug. 11; hip hop legend Nelly, with Ginuwine on Aug. 12; country singer Brett Young on Aug. 13; and county music legends The Oak Ridge Boys with Lee Greenwood, closing the fair on Aug. 14.

Known for: Do we need to say it? Cream puffs! (followed closely by The Giant Slide, the racing pigs and Food on a Stick).

Note: Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (age 21-and-over) to be admitted to the Wisconsin State Fair after 6 p.m.

Fair history

The Wisconsin State Fair was established in 1851 in Janesville and over the years has been held in Milwaukee, Watertown, Madison and Fond du Lac.

Since 1892, the fair has had a permanent home in West Allis.

When COVID-19 halted the 2020 event, it marked just the sixth time in its long history that the fair had been canceled.

The other times? From 1861 to 1863 during the Civil War; during the World’s Columbian Exposition in nearby Chicago in 1893; and in 1945, during World War II. (That was at the request of the Office of War Transportation.)

