Cream puff alert! Wisconsin State Fair runs Aug. 4-14

It’s August, and you know what that means: Long lines at the Cream Puff Pavilion, the Kids from Wisconsin performing on stage and assorted animals, from doe-eyed calves to giant rabbits, being shown.

And let’s not forget the racing pigs. And did we mention the carnival rides? The Giant Slide? The SkyGlider taking riders over the packed fairgrounds?

To be fair, there’s always a lot going on at the Wisconsin State Fair, which is back in West Allis for 11 days of old-fashioned fun, sprinkled in with national headliners on the Grandstand. (Those can be old-fashioned, too, with this year’s performers including the Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Greenwood and the band Kansas.)

Here’s what else you’ll find at the fair:

Agriculture displays

State Fair officials emphasize that “agriculture is the backbone of the Wisconsin State Fair and the fair industry as a whole.” Visitors can find barns, a milking parlor and educational exhibits in the fair’s Ag Village.

Each year, the fair welcomes more than 7,000 animals as part of the agriculture competitions and more than 3,000 participants in the fair’s amateur competitive exhibits contests.

The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board hosts the milking parlor, where visitors can watch cow milking demonstrations four times daily — 11 a.m. and 1, 3 and 5 p.m. — and goat milking demonstrations at noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

Free entertainment

Live entertainment can be found around every corner of the Fair Park on 30 free stages, featuring family-friendly acts, contests and music.

The Amphitheater is the largest free stage at the fair.

The Amphitheater lineup kicks off today (Thursday, Aug. 4) with Boy Band Night at 8 p.m. Other headliners at the Amphitheater include: Too Hype Crew (8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5), DJ Shawana (8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6), the Kids From Wisconsin (8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7), fair favorites Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8-9), Resurrection: A Journey Tribute (8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10), Chicken Wire Empire (8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11), Pat McCurdy (8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12), Liliac (8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13) and Christopher’s Project’s Motown Revue (2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14).

If you can’t make the Kids From Wisconsin show on Sunday, don’t fret. The Kids perform free shows every day of the fair at the Amphitheater.

Also returning to the fair are the ever-popular Racing Pigs, in action every day. Family entertainment also includes strolling street entertainers and talented canine performers in the K-9 Sports Arena, where you’ll find dogs diving into a swimming pool and performing stunt shows and agility contests.

Besides the headliners on the Grandstand (which require a separate ticket), the State Fair showcases regional bands (free with admission) every day at various vendors throughout the fairgrounds.

Food! With insects!

Fair “fare” is an attraction all its own, with more than 200 food and beverage locations featuring fair favorites and new concoctions.

Besides the fair’s iconic Original Cream Puffs, hundreds of foods are available on-a-stick for easy munching while walking around the fairgrounds.

New foods this year include the Arctic Bug Blast Slush, a blue raspberry slush topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of edible bugs, including a scorpion. Yes, they are real. Also new are Apple Fries, which are sliced apples, deep-fried, and coated with sugar and caramel. (No bugs here!). If you’re craving more edible-insects action, try the new Bug Apple on a Stick: A chocolate-covered apple coated with edible June bugs, crickets, worms and ants. Also new: the Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-Stick, which upgrades the classic whipped cream bar by infusing the flavors of the Wisconsin brandy old fashioned.

The State Fair is also hosting its annual food competition, The Sporkies, which “encourages vendors to take their unique and exotic food creations to the next level.” Vendors are awarded first, second and third place based on the creativity, ingenuity and, of course, taste of their creations.

Carnival rides

For thrill-seekers, the fair’s SpinCity features amusement rides and games, including staples like the Ferris Wheel and Tilt-a-Whirl, along with new rides that change from year to year.

Daily specials

Thursday, Aug. 4: Everyone gets in for $5 today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. when they donate a jar of peanut butter outside any fair admission entrance. (For the Hunger Task Force.)

Friday, Aug. 5: On Celebrate Wisconsin Day, buy two adult admission tickets for just $17 (a $17 savings) when you present your out-of-state ID at any State Fair ticket window, courtesy of Travel Wisconsin. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Save $5 on one adult admission when you present a Meijer receipt for $45 or more from a Wisconsin Meijer store (between July 3 and Aug. 10), from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11: Educators get in free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by presenting a school-issued ID or name badge at any ticket window, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy. Limit one admission per ID.

Sunday, Aug. 14: Veterans, military personnel and up to three family members get in free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Must show a Military ID (DD214, VA ID, Military Common Access Card, or dependent ID) at any admission entrance.