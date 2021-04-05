Could Aaron Rodgers be Alex Trebek's replacement on Jeopardy!? His guest host run begins tonight

"Who should be the permanent host? He's got to be inconsideration for it," Florio said Monday on Pro Football Talk Live. "I don't think that's crazy to suggest. Somebody's got to be the next host."

Rodgers hinted he would be interested in that. During a promotional interview with Jeopardy!, he said he loved "the intensity and focus" that comes with being on the quiz show's set, and that hosting the program "would be like a dream job."

Rodgers said that, having watched Jeopardy! as a kid at his grandparents, Alex Trebek joined sports commentators Al Michaels and John Madden as "people who kind of narrated my childhood." Even now, Rodgers said "I think probably 90% of my TiVo is wrapped up in Jeopardy!"