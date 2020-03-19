Coronavirus puts entertainment under quarantine

In the best of times, it’s a challenge to produce a weekly entertainment guide that has to go to press before the events take place.
As much as we check — and check again — with venues and performers, things happen and activities are canceled.
And that’s in the best of times
These are far from the best of times.
As the coronavirus disrupts our daily routines, forcing the closure of schools, libraries, museums and zoos, we have scrambled to keep up with the growing list of cancellations.
At a time of year when we should be sharing news of the spring musical at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, maple sugaring hikes in local parks, concerts at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Carthage College, the Kenosha Unified School District’s annual Student Art Exhibit at the Kenosha Public Museum and Jean’s Jazz concerts at the Racine Theatre Guild, we are instead scrambling to keep up with the latest news of everything that’s NOT happening.
Here’s what we know, which, I remind you, is changing all the time:
Museum programs
Racine Heritage Museum is closed until further notice, as well as Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum.
The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are are closed at least through April 3. The Kenosha History Center is closed through April 6.
However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs, broadcast through Facebook Live. Parents and grandparents can visit the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook Live page (@KPMKenosha) “to watch Mr. Nick and Ms. Caitlin sing a song and tell a story.” Activities will also be available on the museum’s website (KenoshaPublicMuseum.org). This week’s theme is elephants. Upcoming programs are ocelets on March 25 and shrikes on April 1.
Unfortunately, if you didn’t get to this year’s Southport Quilters Guild’s show at the Kenosha Public Museum, you missed your chance. The exhibit will not be extended when the museum reopens. Also, the KUSD’s annual student art show has been canceled.
Note: Kenosha Public Museum staffers are “working on putting together some fun and educational activities to put on our websites by Friday. Caregivers can print these off at home for kids to do while they’re off of school.”
Peeps exhibit
Racine Art Museum’s 11th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition will be postponed, with new show dates from May 10-24. The rescheduled dates “offer the bonuses of celebrating spring, RAM’s 17th anniversary and Mother’s Day,” according to RAM staffers.
The Peeps artist preview and award ceremony will now take place on May 9.
This popular annual Peeps show invites the public to submit artworks made with marshmallow Peeps. Entries must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at the downtown Racine museum starting April 24 and by 4 p.m. May 3, along with a completed entry form.
Entry is free and is open to all individuals, families and groups. One entry per person/group. The pieces must use any variety of Peeps — or create your own representation. No food materials other than Peeps will be accepted. Entries must not have been previously exhibited at RAM or Wustum Museum.
All works will be measured and must fit these dimensions: Two-dimensional works must be no larger than 24 inches high by 24 inches wide and 6 inches deep. Quilt squares must be 12-by-12 inches. Three-dimensional works must be no larger than 30 inches high (indicates elevation) by 16 inches wide by 16 inches deep.
Three-dimensional pieces must be finished on all sides with no unfinished cardboard or newspaper showing. Two-dimensional pieces must have hanging wire. No saw tooth or bull dog clip hangers.
Note: Works may not promote for-profit businesses. RAM reserves the right to edit any works deemed inappropriate for display.
Each entry will receive two complimentary tickets to attend the artist preview and awards ceremony on May 9.
Note: Any PEEPS artwork that has already been dropped off at the museum will be stored there until the show opens.
Need something fun to do with your family during the social distancing? Please feel free to make — or continue making — artwork made with or representing marshmallow PEEPS. Here’s the updated entry and drop-off information.
For updates, go to ramart.org.
Anderson Arts Center
Kenosha’s Anderson Arts Center — which recently reopened after an extensive renovation project — will be closed at least through April 4.
The closure includes all scheduled classes through April 4. Opening weekend of the Durkee Mansion on April 4-5 and the Get Behind the Arts Studio Tour, scheduled for April 26, will proceed as planned. Stay tuned.
The Arts Center will evaluate the reopening date based on advice from state and local officials, as it gets closer to April 4. Watch for updates on kempercenter.com and andersonartscenter.com and social media channels.
UW-Parkside
The university’s annual Jazz Week was canceled, along with all other campus activities and productions, including the Noon Concert Series, the Foreign Film Series screenings and the theater productions “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare.”
Campus activities are closed at least through April 10. For updates, go to uwp.edu.
Carthage College
The college’s music and theater performances are all canceled, including the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, Lakeside Piano Festival, Spring Choral Symphonic concert, Carthage in Chicago concert, Treble Choir Invitational and Jazz Bands in Concert performance.
Events that have been postponed include theater production “Baltimore Waltz” (coming in May), the West African Film Festival and the annual Student Art Show.
For updates, go to carthage.edu.
Racine Theatre Guild
The Theatre Guild’s upcoming Jean’s Jazz Series concert, scheduled for Saturday night, has likely been canceled. The theater group’s board of directors was meeting Tuesday night “to discuss the future of the events and activities for the remainder of our 2019–2020 season.” For the latest updates, go to racinetheatre.org.
Area zoos
The Racine Zoo and the Milwaukee County Zoo are both closed. The Racine Zoo is closed through March 29. For updates, go to racinezoo.org. The Milwaukee County Zoo is closed until further notice. For updates, go to milwaukeezoo.org.
Racine Symphony
The symphony’s Spring Masterworks concert has been postponed. For updates, go to racinesymphony.org.
Kenosha Symphony
The symphony’s March 14 concert — with a Broadway theme — will be rescheduled for the summer. For updates, go to kenoshasymphony.org.
Library programs
All area libraries are also closed, at least through April 6. The good news is, if you stocked up on books, DVDs and other materials, you can keep them until April 6 with no late fees.
Also, the Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders, including the library’s vast collection of eBooks, eMagazines, audiobooks, free music-streaming and learning resources. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.
The Racine Public Library is also closed. For information about online resources, go to racinelibrary.info.