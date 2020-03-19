Coronavirus puts entertainment under quarantine

In the best of times, it’s a challenge to produce a weekly entertainment guide that has to go to press before the events take place.

As much as we check — and check again — with venues and performers, things happen and activities are canceled.

And that’s in the best of times

These are far from the best of times.

As the coronavirus disrupts our daily routines, forcing the closure of schools, libraries, museums and zoos, we have scrambled to keep up with the growing list of cancellations.

At a time of year when we should be sharing news of the spring musical at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, maple sugaring hikes in local parks, concerts at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Carthage College, the Kenosha Unified School District’s annual Student Art Exhibit at the Kenosha Public Museum and Jean’s Jazz concerts at the Racine Theatre Guild, we are instead scrambling to keep up with the latest news of everything that’s NOT happening.

Here’s what we know, which, I remind you, is changing all the time:

Museum programs

Racine Heritage Museum is closed until further notice, as well as Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum.