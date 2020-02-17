Concert Band joins Horlick band for concert

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band and the Horlick Symphonic Band will present a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.

Conducted by Joshua Sherman and Mariah Honeck, the Horlick Symphonic Band performs “Amparito Roca,” a Spanish march by Jaime Texidor; “Into the Raging River,” Steven Reineke’s tone poem inspired by whitewater rafting in the mountains of West Virginia, and Juilliard School composer William Schuman’s theme and variations based on a hymn tune from the era of the American revolution, “Chester.”

The Racine Concert Band will perform a Russian march by Sergei Prokofiev, and a program of symphonic dance music. Wallingford Riegger’s “New Dance,” written for the Doris Humphrey Modern Dance Company in 1935; Pulitzer Prize winner Norman Dello Joio’s Bicentennial suite, “Satiric Dances,” and Mexican composer Arturo Marquez’ “Danzon No. 2” are the featured selections.

Conductor Mark Eichner, music director of the Racine Concert Band since 2002, will lead the combined bands in a grand finale, “Celebration” by Robert Russell Bennett, whose orchestrations of musicals by Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Alan Jay Lerner and Richard Rodgers have filled Broadway theaters for a century.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students and $3 for seniors.

