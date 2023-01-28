Community Newsletter: The Arc of Racine County Inc.

RACINE — The Arc of Racine County Inc. is celebrating the receipt of a one-time $25,000 grant that will help Racine students achieve success.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino surprised the organization with a Heart of Canal Street donation during last month’s charity event and random drawing. Funds will be dedicated to Arc programs that help Racine students make progress toward their math, reading, attendance and self-advocacy goals.

The grant is a boost to the Special Education Advocacy program, which is presently funded to reach 500 students countywide who are receiving special education services in Racine area public schools. Through this program, student success advocates provide free direct support and advocacy to students and parents by:

Discussing concerns and answering questions regarding the student’s IEP (Individual Education Program) or 504 Plan.

Attending school IEP or 504 Plan meetings in support of best educational outcomes for students.

Assisting with information about SSI benefits and other agency resources available in the community.

100%ers program

The Arc 100%ers program is for teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It fosters individual independence through peer-to-peer mentoring in small groups. The program participation in facilitated activities with peers helps build self-esteem and self-confidence. Monthly meetings hosted by Arc facilitators encourage members to:

Set individual goals for the future

Learn new life skills

Develop healthy habits

Seek employment options

Make new friends

Engage in social activities

Volunteer in the community

Funding

The Arc of Racine County Inc.’s mission is to advocate for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by safeguarding their rights, facilitating choice, and promoting independence and inclusion in school and community life. Established in 1954, it is one of 250 local chapters nationwide and are affiliated with The Arc of the United States and The Arc Wisconsin.

Funding for the nonprofit charitable independent agency is provided through grants and donations from individuals and businesses. The Arc is thankful for the sponsorship of its programs by United Way of Racine County, Racine Community Foundation, SC Johnson, Knights of Columbus, WISPACT Foundation and the AC Buhler Family.

The office is located in the Western Village Plaza, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite C-5. Appointments for office visits can be made from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or assistance, call 262-634-6303.