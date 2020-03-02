ComedySportz is final show in comedy series
0 comments

ComedySportz is final show in comedy series

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A night full of hilarious improv is on its way in the final show of this season’s Comedy Tonight series when ComedySportz arrives at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Improv comedy is comedy “without a net.” Audience suggestions serve as jumping-off points for short scenes, games and parodies. ComedySportz isn’t about sports, it’s comedy played as a sport. Everything ComedySportz does has never been done before and will never be done again, which makes every performance a unique experience for the audience and the performers. Players are trained to be quick-witted and funny as two teams compete as hard as they can to make sure the fans are laughing.

Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
Entertainment

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

When most people hear "St. Patrick's Day" they usually associate the Irish holiday with shamrocks, drinking, and all things green. Not many know about the history behind the 5th century Christian missionary, St. Patrick and his contributions to Ireland. Test your knowledge and perhaps learn something new about this traditional Irish celebration!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News