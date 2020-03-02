ComedySportz is final show in comedy series

RACINE — A night full of hilarious improv is on its way in the final show of this season’s Comedy Tonight series when ComedySportz arrives at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Improv comedy is comedy “without a net.” Audience suggestions serve as jumping-off points for short scenes, games and parodies. ComedySportz isn’t about sports, it’s comedy played as a sport. Everything ComedySportz does has never been done before and will never be done again, which makes every performance a unique experience for the audience and the performers. Players are trained to be quick-witted and funny as two teams compete as hard as they can to make sure the fans are laughing.