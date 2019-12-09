Comedy Club at Racine Brewing Dec. 13

Originally from Milwaukee, Nola J. LaFleur refers to herself as a “chocolate blonde.” She has opened for many acts but loves working with the comedian Sinbad. Nola's comedy is clean but can be suggestive depending on the crowd.

Geoff LaFleur pokes fun at life’s most mundane situations to the awkwardness of sexuality and everything in between. His show is delivered in a playfully silly nature and energetically fun style. LaFleur has performed at colleges, festivals, private parties and many top comedy clubs across the country, as well as being the opening act for Dave Chappelle, Larry the Cable Guy, Brian Regan, Pauly Shore, Jay Mohr, Gilbert Gottfried and Bobcat Goldthwaite.