Church to host German Christmas concert

RACINE — First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., will present "Another Old Fashioned German Christmas" concert at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

The all-German language concert is entitled "Gott Mit Uns" ("God with Us") and includes a translation for English speakers. The concert of verses and carols features five traditional German carols for congregational singing as well as songs by three choirs — "Tochter Zion" by the Senior Choir, "O Du Froeliche" by the Cherub Choir and "Stille Nacht" by Wisconsin Lutheran School.

A Christkindlmarkt (German Christmas market) follows the concert in the church's Lower Level, where crafts, yuletide gifts and a cookie walk await guests, and complimentary hot drinks will be served. Adding to the Old World charm will be the church's Christmas Band playing seasonal favorites.

The Senior and Cherub choirs will present a concert of verses and carols entitled "God with Us" at 10:45 a.m. This English language concert includes choral selections like "Still, Still, Still," "Of the Father's Love Begotten" and other favorites, along with congregational caroling.

