Christian rock band Cloverton to perform in Racine

RACINE — The Christian rock band Cloverton performs 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Without the help of a record label, Cloverton propelled onto the Christian music scene in 2011 as the first Rock the Camp contest winners.

Soon after, Cloverton scored the most downloaded song in the history of KLOVE radio for the band’s first single, “Take Me into the Beautiful.” The song also charted at No. 12 on the overall Christian Billboard top 25.

The Manhattan-based band followed up that effort with a Christmas rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” reaching millions on YouTube in just weeks while climbing to the No. 1 slot on iTunes and being featured on CNN and other outlets. The band would go on to release albums and EPs. For more, go to clovertonmusic.com.