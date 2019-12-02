Choral Arts Society to present 'Lessons and Carols'

RACINE COUNTY — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin will present its annual holiday concert, "Lessons and Carols," at two locations.

The first concert will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford. The second will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Siena Center, 5635 Erie St., Racine.

For 30 years, audiences have returned for the anticipation, joy, wonder, and peace of the Christmas story. Carols old and new combined with traditional readings will take attendees from the creation through prophecy, birth, wise men’s journey and the mystery of the incarnation.

Inspirational music by the 60 voices of the Choral Arts Society will include a wide variety of traditional carols, a jazz inspired setting of “Evening Prayer” by the contemporary composer Ola Gjeilo, “Lux Aurumque” by the virtual choir pioneer Eric Whitacre, “There is No Rose of Such Virtue” by local Wisconsin composer Christian James Jesse, and an arrangement of “The Huron Carol.”

The Service of Nine Lessons and Carols had its Kings College, Cambridge premiere in 1818, and has become an international treasure.

Advance tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Tickets cost $2 more at the door. Student tickets cost $5. Advance tickets are available at Personal Touch Florists, 5445 Spring St., or online at choralartsonline.org.

