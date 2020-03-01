Choral Arts Society presents sacred music concert

RACINE — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (CAS) will present "The Spirit Sings," an exploration of sacred music from ancient chants to modern praise music, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

The 60 voices of CAS will be supported in this wide variety of inspirational music by the pipe organ and piano at First Presbyterian, and by a praise band featuring local musicians.

Spirituality and song have long been closely connected. People the world over have expressed religious devotion by lifting their voices together in song. The human need to give voice to faith has inspired some of our most cherished music.

This historical journey through sacred music will take the listener from the 11th century Easter chant “Victimae Paschali Laudes” to contemporary favorites such as “Garments of Praise.” Along the way, works from composers such as Palestrina, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Faure and Williams will be presented. America will be well represented, including the Shaker song “Bow Down Low” and Glenn Burleigh’s delightful gospel “Gloria.” Classic hymns such as “A Mighty Fortress,” “Praise to the Lord” and “Abide with Me” will invite audience participation.