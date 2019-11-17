Chinese Lantern Festival open at Racine Zoo

RACINE — The Chinese Lantern Festival will be on view through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Attendees can take a stroll around the Racine Zoo to view works of art. From tigers, lions, pandas, exotic flora and a colossal dragon, the zoo will be transformed into a world of illumination with custom-made Chinese lanterns. The process of making Chinese lanterns dates back more than 2,000 years. Each structure is still handmade with silk before being stretched over and glued to its steel frame.
Food and beverages will be available.
Festival hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (last entry at 9 p.m.), and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (last entry at 10 p.m.). The event will be closed Mondays through Dec. 16; Thursday, Nov. 28, and Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 23-25.
Advance tickets for the rain or shine event cost $20 for ages 16 and older, $15 for seniors 62 and older and $12 for ages 3-15. Tickets cost $5 more at the door. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Season passes cost $50 for adults and seniors, and $30 for children. Group tickets are also available. For advance tickets, go to racinezoo.org/lantern-festival.
Purchasing tickets for the Lantern Festival does not permit entry to Racine Zoo during the day. The animals at the zoo will not be visible during the Lantern Festival experience.
Take a sneak peek at Racine Zoo's Chinese Lantern Festival
