RACINE — The Chinese Lantern Festival will be on view through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Attendees can take a stroll around the Racine Zoo to view works of art. From tigers, lions, pandas, exotic flora and a colossal dragon, the zoo will be transformed into a world of illumination with custom-made Chinese lanterns. Food and beverages will be available.
Each of the installations are custom-made Chinese lanterns. A team of workers from China’s mainland has been working for weeks to get the installation ready for the zoo exhibit.
The process of making Chinese lanterns dates back more than 2,000 years. Each structure is still handmade with silk before being stretched over and glued to its steel frame.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Festival hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (last entry at 9 p.m.), and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (last entry at 10 p.m.). The event will be closed Mondays, Nov. 4-Dec. 16; Thursday, Nov. 28, and Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 23-25.
Advance tickets for the rain or shine event cost $20 for ages 16 and older, $15 for seniors 62 and older and $12 for ages 3-15. Tickets cost $5 more at the door. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Season passes cost $50 for adults and seniors, and $30 for children. Group tickets are also available. For advance tickets, go to racinezoo.org/lantern-festival.
Purchasing tickets for the Lantern Festival does not permit entry to Racine Zoo during the day. The animals at the zoo will not be visible during the Lantern Festival experience.
Take a sneak peek at Racine Zoo's Chinese Lantern Festival
The Lantern Festival at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is on display Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Attendees can take a stroll around the Racine Zoo to view works of art. From tigers, lions, pandas, exotic flora and a colossal dragon, the zoo is transformed into a world of illumination with custom-made Chinese lanterns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.