KENOSHA — “Charlotte’s Web,” based on the 1952 children’s book by E.B. White, opens May 19 at Kenosha’s Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

The Lakeside Players production features Kaylee Avery as Charlotte, the spider, and Jordan Lynn as Wilbur, the pig she befriends and mentors.

Performances are May 19-21, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 and are available at rhodecenter.org and at the door.

This is a tale about the unlikely friendship between Charlotte and Wilbur. She’s a spider living in a barn. He’s a pig at the farm.

When Wilbur is in danger of being slaughtered by the farmer, Charlotte writes messages praising Wilbur such as “Some Pig” and “Humble” in her web in order to persuade the farmer to let him live.