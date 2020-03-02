'Charlotte's Web' comes to life on stage
0 comments

'Charlotte's Web' comes to life on stage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Children’s Literature Association named “Charlotte’s Web” the “best American children’s book of the past 200 years,” and now it comes to life on stage Friday through Sunday, March 13-15, in a Racine Children’s Theatre (RCT) performance at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The beloved story by E.B. White about a young pig, Wilbur, and his struggles to stay alive despite being a runt. He is befriended by an extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who thinks up a very clever way to help him, by spinning kind words into her web. Beloved by generations, "Charlotte’s Web" offers an inspiring reminder of how loyal friends can come in all shapes and sizes, whether it’s in a barnyard or in the schoolyard.

“Charlotte’s Web” will be performed by Upstart Theatre. Packy, the RCT elephant mascot, greets the audience at each performance. Afterwards, children have the chance to meet the cast and get pictures and autographs.

Performances take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15. Tickets cost $6. Go to racinetheatre.org or call Call 262-633-4218.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News