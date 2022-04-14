Chanticleer to perform at Carthage April 22

KENOSHA — It’s another busy week of music events at Carthage College, including student recitals and the vocal group Chanticleer performing on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive:

Student recital

Cello player William Dowell will perform his recital — “Haydn in a Practice Room” — at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

Ryan Boren will accompany Dowell throughout the recital.

Dowell will open his recital with Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Hob. VIIb/1.” Following the concerto is “Cello Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69” by Ludwig van Beethoven. Rounding out the recital is David Popper’s “Hungarian Rhapsody, Op. 68.”

Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. There is also a free livestream option for viewing from home.

Student recital

Vocal music student Norris Jones will perform his recital — “Atlas” — at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, in Carthage’s H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. Ryan Boren will accompany Norris throughout his recital.

Norris, a Kenosha native and 2016 graduate of Indian Trail High School and Academy, will perform works from three song cycles.

One of the song cycles, “Michelangelo Lieder” by Hugo Wolf, dives into the psychological and emotional turmoil of the Renaissance sculptor Michelangelo. “Chansons de Don Quichotte” by Jacques Ibert chronicles the misadventures of Don Quixote and his delusions.

The third song cycle, “War Scenes” by Ned Rorem, sets Walt Whitman’s poetry to music as the cycle explores the horrors of the Civil War.

Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. There is also a free livestream option for viewing from home.

Chanticleer concert

Carthage’s Performing Arts Series brings the singing group Chanticleer to the campus for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, in Siebert Chapel.

Praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for its “tonal luxuriance and crisply etched clarity,” Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its seamless blend of 12 male voices ranging from soprano to bass and its original interpretations of vocal literature, from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres, as well as contemporary composition.

Named for the “clear-singing” rooster in Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” Chanticleer was founded in 1978 by tenor Louis A. Botto, who sang in the ensemble until 1989 and served as artistic director until his death in 1997.

Chanticleer became known first for its interpretations of Renaissance music, and was later a pioneer in the revival of the South American baroque, recording several award-winning titles in that repertoire. Chanticleer was named Ensemble of the Year by Musical America in 2008 and inducted into the American Classical Music Hall of Fame the same year.

Chanticleer has commissioned more than 70 composers who have written more than 90 pieces premiered by the group. Its education program was recognized in 2010 with the Chorus America Education and Outreach Award and serves some 5,000 students every year in a sequence of programs supervised by a full-time education director.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (age 55 and older) and $15 for students. To purchase tickets, log on at carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Note: Carthage students, faculty and staff receive free tickets for this event.

