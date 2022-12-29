Celebrating New Year's Eve in Racine and Kenosha: 2022 edition

It’s New Year’s Eve Eve Eve, which means we’re about to say goodbye to another year.

And that calls for a celebration, whether you’re staying home and watching the big ball drop in Times Square or heading out to a local venue.

Here are some options for end-of-the-year celebrations:

Family fun

Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, gets the partying started early with a celebration on Friday, Dec. 30. The Friday Night Lights Pre-New Year’s Party starts at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 and features $5 rentals (after 3 p.m.), night ski lessons, s’mores on the patio, music, games and “glow runs” after 5 p.m. onthe skil hill and tubing hill.

The celebration has a fun touch of nostalgia, too: As one of the first locations to offer night skiing in the 1950s, “The Tonight Show” came out to Wilmot celebrate this novelty. The celebration is “a throwback to those exciting nights filled with fun, music and a hill flooded with light.” Lift tickets, rentals and tubing rates are available online at wilmotmountain.com or by calling 262-862-2301.

Monkey Joe’s, 4237 Green Bay, celebrates with party favors, face painting, a bubble wrap stomp and a noon New Year’s countdown. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. For more information, visit monkeyjoes.com or call 262-764-3866.

Action Territory, 12345 75th St. (Highway 50 and I-94), gets the party started early for kids and adults. The arcade and indoor venue will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with unlimited indoor wristbands for $19.99. For details, go to actionterritory.com.

Families looking for something to do on New Year’s Day should head to the Southport Beach House, 7825 First Ave., at noon on Sunday for the annual Arctic Circle New Year’s Day Drumming, a community drum circle. This is an outdoor event, so dress for the weather! All ages are welcome to drum with weather-proof percussion instruments. Admission is free; bring your own chair if needed. For more information, call 262-914-9352.

For adults: Kenosha County

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., ushers out 2022 with comedy shows (featuring comedians John DiResta and Patti Vasquez) at 6 and 8 p.m., plus live music by Joey Belotti and the Change Machine, DJ Dan Hanni spinning dance hits into the night. Tickets ($49) include hot and cold hors d’oeuvres. For tickets, go to hap2it.com or call the hotel at 262-658-3281.

Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., has live entertainment all evening on New Year’s Eve, including Beaker and Ex-Uncle starting at 9 p.m. A surf-and-turf dinner that night starts at 5 p.m. with a Champagne toast at midnight. Call 262-652-6454 for dinner reservations.

The downtown Stella Hotel & Ballroom is serving a three-course New Year’s Eve dinner. The party package includes a social hour with hors d’oeuvres and an open bar, the dinner and then post-dinner dancing and celebrating. Call 262-842-2000 for reservations.

Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave., offers “a New Year’s Eve celebration inspired by welcoming change. ‘L’ aube De Changement’ embodies the social shift as the lines between classes become blurred and modern bohemian artists bring traditional concepts to new light.” That siad, Sazzy B has a Dec. 31 menu “inspired by classic concepts brought to new life with modern technique.” Dinner seatings are at 5 and 8 p.m. Live music starts at 8 p.m. For dinner reservations, call 262-925-8499.

Swede’s, 510 56th St., continues its New Years tradition with a cribbage tournament starting at 4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the first and second place winners. Message Swede’s at facebook.com/SwedesKenosha to sign up for a slot.

58 Below, 504 58th St., starts the party early, with a Dec. 30 three-bill show featuring Perfect Change, the Hooks and Dead Eye Ry all performing. facebook.com/58BelowKenosha.

The Beer Gardens, 3501 14th Ave., will host its annual “Old Farts” party, doors opening at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31. Food and party favors will be available starting at 2 p.m., with a Champagne toast at 6 p.m. facebook.com/thebeergardens.

New Year’s Eve is a big night at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., with live music and celebrating at the expansive venue. The band Party Obvious performs, starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/bratstop

For adults: Racine County

A New Year’s Eve Bash starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. in Mount Pleasant. The evening will feature hors d’oeuvres, a sit-down dinner, dessert, late night pizza, music by the Doo-Wop Daddies, and a midnight champagne toast and balloon drop. The cost is $95 (plus tax). Call 262-886-3610 for reservations and to make a dinner entre selection. Note: The ticket includes soda; a cash bar will be available.

Kelley’s Bleachers II, 7805 S. Loomis Road in Wind lakes, features New Year’s Eve with the Bobby Friss Band. The cost is $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Go to kellysbleachers.com.

At 1175 Sports Bar & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave. in Dover, Lines of Loyalty and Bedlam are rockin’ away the year 2022. The New year’s Eve party starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets start at $10 for general admission and also include a $110 package featuring admission to an upstairs VIP Lounge, party favors, free cocktails during the show, a pizza buffet, and champagne toast at midnight. The general admission party package is $60. Go to 1175events.com.

Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St. in Racine, goes all out for New Year’s Eve with “a Masquerade Bash with Clarissa the Sassy British Soul Singer and Pianist,” starting at 9 p.m. Stick around after 2023 rings in at midnight for a Best mask Contest at 1 a.m. There will also be a Champagne toast at midnight, a 2023 fortune teller scratch-off and party favors. facebook.com/MarcisOnMain

Get out of town!

The Harlem Globetrotters continue their tradition of celebrating New Year’s Eve in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum, with shows at 1 and 6 p.m. The Globetrotters basketball artistry offers one-of-a-kind family entertainment. Players are available after the game for autographs and photo sessions. Tickets start at $23 (plus fees) and are on sale at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

The annual Chicago Resolution Gala in the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, 600 East Grand Ave., features several bars, multiple disc jockeys, an elaborate buffet and a view of the New Year’s Eve fireworks from the Lakeview Terrace. Find out package details at navypier.org.