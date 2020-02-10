Celebrate Valentine's Day with Elvis tribute artist

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Valentine’s Day dinner concert featuring Elvis tribute artist John Van Thiel will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
The four-course family style dinner includes soup, salad, bread, pasta, meatballs, roast beef, caprese stuffed chicken, green almandine, Italian brown potatoes, tiramisu for dessert and a complimentary glass of champagne
John Van Thiel of Racine brings the King to life. His passion for singing began at an early age by watching Elvis movies on TV. Encouraged by an overwhelming audience response at an amateur contest he won, Van Thiel entered a national competition at a Milwaukee casino and landed third place. Now he performs throughout Wisconsin, both individually and with oldies tribute shows.
Tickets cost $50 or $60 for VIP. Call Roma Lodge at 262-886-3610 for reservations.