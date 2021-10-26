Cartoonist Hambrock signing books at Pollard Gallery

KENOSHA — Cartoonist John Hambrock will be doing a book signing at the Pollard Gallery from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

His comic strip, “The Brilliant Mind of Edison Lee” — which runs daily in the Kenosha News — features an extraordinary 10-year-old with a bent for science and politics. His strip is distributed nationally through King Features Syndicate.

The strip debuted on Nov. 12, 2006. Along with the superior-intellect of Edison, the main characters include the boy’s lab assistant, who is a ragged mouse called “Joules,” along with Edison’s “normal” parents and his grumbling grandfather.

Also at the gallery this weekend: The opening reception for Brian Wolf’s nature photography is 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. His work will be on the gallery’s show west wall through the month of November.

Wolf travels to lakes, parks, natural areas and wildlife refuges locally and throughout the country for his photography.

To accomplish the many aspects of nature photography, he regularly uses wide angle, telephoto and macro lenses. His aim is “to share with others his perspective and experiences in nature.”