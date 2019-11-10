Carthage Wind Orchestra to hold Prism concert

KENOSHA — Students from the Carthage Wind Orchestra will present a special "Prism" concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Prism concerts are comprised of selections performed by ensembles from within the larger band, and presented without pause in locations throughout the performance venue. The concept, that of separating the complement of players from the full group, similar to the spectrum of color visible when passing light through a prism, was initiated by Donald Hunsberger at the Eastman School of Music in 1975.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Music to be performed ranges from early Gregorian chant to contemporary satirical settings of “Happy Birthday.” Featured performers include Elizabeth Dopke, a senior Spanish education major, who will perform the first movement of Mozart’s "Concerto No. 2," and Marissa Narlock who will serve as alumna guest conductor for Julie Giroux’s "The Bench by the Sea." Both of these selections are with the Wind Orchestra, that will also perform Stephen Montegue’s "Intrada 1631" (which includes audience participation).