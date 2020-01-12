Carthage Wind Orchestra plans return concert

KENOSHA — The Carthage Wind Orchestra will present its “Return from Japan" concert to celebrate their return from studying in Japan during the month of January. The concert will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. There is no admission fee.

The Carthage Wind Orchestra, an ensemble of woodwind, brass and percussion performers, will return to Japan for the sixth time in 14 years as part of a month-long study of Japanese music, culture and language. The tour engages students in educational outreach and integrates their experiences with their Japanese musical counterparts. This year, the students will spend a few days at Sakuyo University (School of Music) along with performances at a four-concert tour.

The concert will include a variety of works and performances. Among these pieces include "Respite" by David Reeves, and "Cyber Trip” and “Shieldmaiden,” written by Jocelyn Hagen. James Ripley, conductor of the Carthage Wind Orchestra, explains that “Shieldmaiden” is a production that “portrays the imagery of the female Vikings, called shieldmaidens, and includes a battle sequence incorporating the sound of ancient brass instruments and battle cries. The piece was written in honor of the 150th anniversary of women at Carthage celebration as well as the intrepid spirit of the first women of Carthage.

