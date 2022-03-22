Carthage Wind Orchestra performing 'Lenten Journey' concert

KENOSHA — The Carthage College Wind Orchestra just returned from a tour to the Phoenix area "and it couldn't have gone better," said the group’s director, Carthage Music Professor James Ripley.

The group is performing a free “homecoming” concert in the college’s Siebert Chapel Sunday afternoon, featuring music from the Lenten season.

Ripley, sounding a bit tired Monday afternoon after returning home on a late-night "red-eye" flight 12 hours earlier, said the musicians were busy, "with five performances in five days. But we also experienced the city."

Highlights included performances in Sun City, Mesa and Paradise Valley, Ariz., along with "a fun outing to the Musical Instrument Museum in Scottsdale. It's fabulous."

The one sour note? Because of the delayed start to the baseball season, "we didn't get to go to a ballgame as we originally planned," Ripley said, adding, "I am probably the person who was most disappointed by that."

This was the Wind Orchestra's first national tour since 2009, Ripley said.

"We started planning a tour four years ago," he explained.

The Phoenix area was chosen for a few reasons: The Wind Orchestra was invited to perform at the Grand Canyon as part of a music festival and Carthage has a lot of alumni living in that area.

"Between Phoenix and Tucson, there are more than 600 Carthage graduates," Ripley said. "The trip was a great way to reconnect with our alumni."

Some of the Carthage graduates "came to our concerts," Ripley said. "One of them is a professional photographer, and he took photos for us of our performance in a church."

During a stop at Arizona State University, "we were looking to see if we could get a tour of the concert hall," Ripley said. "The manager happened to be a Racine native and a Carthage grad, and she showed us all around." (Asked if the harsh Carthage winters have anything to do with so many former Carthage students relocating to the steamy Phoenix area, Ripley said that subject does come up when meeting alumni in Arizona.)

Though the original plan for the tour included Flagstaff, Sedona and the Grand Canyon, "COVID and finances totally changed that outlook," Ripley said. "But we were blessed and lucky that things broke the way they did, and we could feel comfortable traveling. The students were all vaccinated and took care of themselves to prepare for the trip."

The program

The Lenten season trip was set up "as a traditional Lutheran music tour," Ripley said. "We played in churches and did a worship service, and we played at a high school with a great music program."

After performing at the school, the 40 Carthage students worked on a piece with the high school musicians "and then we sat down and played it through for the first time as a combined group," Ripley said. "To have a chance to work with younger musicians is really special. That experience makes the whole trip into something really memorable."

Sunday at Carthage, the Wind Orchestra will perform a Lenten music program.

The major piece, Ripley said, is “Via Crucis” by British composer Martin Ellerby, a work that follows Christ’s journey carrying the Cross. William Dowell, a senior at Carthage, is the featured cello soloist on that piece.

"He's amazing," Ripley said. "It's a very powerful and dramatic work, and the cello part is more reflecting. It takes a lot from the performer to deliver a meaningful and dynamic performance, which he does."

Other works include an arrangement of “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” by Johann Sebastian Bach, “O Sacred Head Now Wounded” by David Maslanka, and various choral preludes by Johannes Brahms, Anton Bruckner and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

