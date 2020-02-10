Carthage Trio plays Beethoven at concert

KENOSHA — The Carthage Trio’s next performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

This year, the Carthage Trio aims to honor the works of composer, Ludwig Van Beethoven, along with his prestigious compositions. Songs that will be featured in the performance are Franck’s violin Sonata, Beethoven's Sonata Op. 69 for piano and cello No.3, and Beethoven Variations Op. 121a for piano, violin and cello.

The recital will feature Wael Farouk on the piano, Herine Coetzee Koschak on the cello and Andrew Williams playing the violin.

Farouk, an assistant professor of music at Carthage, has performed all over the world in five continents. He directs the Carthage keyboard studies program and oversees the Carthage Arts Academy in Kenosha.

Coetzee Koschak is a founder of the Fifth House Ensemble in Chicago and will participate for the first time in the trio. She has performed with many well-known orchestras, and is not a stranger to appearing on national radio stations and concert stages.

Williams is an adjunct professor of violin at Carthage and teaches at the Merit School of Music. He is also a member of the Fifth House Ensemble.

The concert is free; however, tickets are required. Go to carthage.edu/tickets.

