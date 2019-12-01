Carthage to present holiday concert in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Carthage Music Department will celebrate the holiday season with a "Carthage in Chicago" holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Orchestra Hall Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave.

Carthage Choir, directed by Eduardo García-Novelli, and Carthage Treble Choir, directed by Peter Dennee, will perform repertoire from the Carthage Christmas Festival, which ends Sunday, Dec. 8. The concert will also feature local high schools in the Chicago area to perform with Carthage.