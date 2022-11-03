Carthage Philharmonic performing Nov. 6

KENOSHA — The Carthage Philharmonic, conducted by E. Edward Kawakami, performs a free concert 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The program includes Ernest Bloch’s “Concerto Grosso No. 1” and Reena Esmail’s “The Voyage,” as well as Ottorino Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite 3.” That piece will be guest-conducted by Jörg Birhance of Vienna.

Birhance is a German-born conductor and an expert on the orchestra music of Egon Wellesz. He has presented master courses in conducting in Germany, Hungary, Italy and Mexico.

Kawakami, Carthage’s director of orchestral activities, has also conducted various musicals and film soundtracks and served in guest conducting positions across Southern California.

The Carthage Philharmonic showcases both standard orchestral repertoire and “hidden masterworks from underrepresented composers.”

From Franz Joseph Haydn and Ludwig van Beethoven to Caroline Shaw and George Walker, the Philharmonic is “dedicated to exposing both its performers and the community to the excitement and variety of orchestral music,” Kawakami said. “The Philharmonic is a dynamic ensemble that prides itself on its commitment to growth, excellence and camaraderie between ensemble members to create a more connected sound.”