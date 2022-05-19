Carthage hosting Youth Chamber Recital

KENOSHA — Carthage College is hosting a Youth Chamber Concert 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

An assortment of chamber music ensembles will be performing.

The recital is free and open to the public.

The Youth Chamber Program gives middle and high school students the opportunity to perform chamber music under the tutelage of various coaches, Carthage professors and Carthage music students.

Students come from many schools in the community, including the Kenosha Unified School District and the Racine Unified School District.

Due to each participant’s varying musical ability, the program places students in smaller ensembles suited to their musical growth. This gives students the chance to develop their communication skills, rehearsal strategies and instrumental techniques.

Darlene Rivest, director of the Carthage Young Artists Chamber Music Program, and Edward Kawakami, associate professor of music, operated the Youth Chamber Recital.

Rivest is a chamber musician, having performed in the Muzika Piano Trio and the Driftless String Trio. She is a concertmaster of the Milton-Janesville Choral Union Orchestra and a violinist in the Wisconsin Philharmonic, Kenosha Symphony and Racine Symphony. She has taught music students in various locations, including Carthage and Beloit College. She was also the conductor and executive director for the Lakeshore Youth Orchestra and founded their Summer Strings Program in 2014.

For more information, go to carthage.edu/arts. The public can also watch the performance via a free livestream.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.