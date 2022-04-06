Carthage hosting music performances

KENOSHA — Carthage College has several student recitals and other music performances on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive:

Vocal recital

Jessica Golinski will perform her recital — called “Thank You, Goodnight” — at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

Joining her is soprano Emily Zank.

Melissa Cardamone will accompany both of musicians throughout the recital.

Opening the recital is Henry Purcell’s “Hark! The Echoing Air.” Golinski will continue with “Sleep Now” by Samuel Barber and two pieces by Gabriel Fauré.

Zank will join Golinski in a performance of “Laudamus te” by Antonio Vivaldi. Up next are three songs by Franz Schubert and one song by Alessandro Scarlatti. Rounding out the recital are “Vittoria, mio core!” by Giacomo Carissimi and “O mio babbino caro” by Giacomo Puccini.

Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. There is also a free livestream option for viewing from home.

Chamber music concert

The Chamber Music Workshop presents “Musical Dialogues” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, in A.F. Siebert Chapel.

Opening the recital is the first movement of “China West Suite” by Yi Chen, performed by Jiayi Geng and Fangting Liu. Up next is Gabriel Faure’s “Apres un Reve,” performed by William Dowell and Marlena Moore.

Katrina Seabright and Yevanhelina But will then perform Clara Schumann’s “Er ist gekommen in Strum und Regen.”

Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Vocalise, Op. 43 No. 14” will be performed by Grace Hill and Ryan Boren, and “Das Wandern” from Franz Schubert’s “Die Schone Mullerin” will be performed by Bryan Tamayo and Fanting Liu.

Boren and Norris Jones ’22 will then perform selections from “Michelangelo-Lieder: Wohl denk ich oft an mein verganges Leben” and “Fühlt meine Seele das ersehnte Licht.”

After that is the first movement of Claude Debussy’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano in G Minor,” performed by Azniv Khaligian and Yuhan Xue.

Also performing: Katrina Seabright and Marlena Moore on Robert Schumann’s “Die Lotosblume”; William Dowell and Fanting Liu on “Le Cygne” from “Carnaval des Animaux” by Camille Saint-Saëns; and “Snowflakes” by Alexander Tsfasman, performed by Yevanhelina But and Fanting Liu.

The Chamber Music Workshop offers pianists the opportunity to develop their musical abilities through performing in chamber ensembles. Students learn to become active collaborators as they tackle the nuances in performing with both instrumentalists and vocalists.

Adjunct Professor Fumi Nishikiori-Nakayama leads the workshop and coaches each ensemble into improving their musical interpretations and technical abilities.

Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. There is also a free livestream option for viewing from home.

Vocal recital

Bryan Tamayo will perform his recital — “The Existential Thought of Love” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in Carthage’s H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

Tamayo opens his recital with multiple songs by British composer Roger Quilter. He will continue with two songs by Stefano Donaudy and three songs by Robert Schumann.

Also on the program: “Vainement, ma bien-aimée” by Edouard Lalo. London Roysden will join Tamayo in a performance of the duet “Il se fait tard” from Charles Gounod’s “Faust.” Rounding out the recital is a duet from Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” called “All is prepared/stay Fred’ric stay.”

Professor Gregory Berg will accompany the performers throughout the recital.

Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. There is also a free livestream option for viewing from home.

Jazz concert

The Carthage Jazz Ensemble and Combo will play a concert filled with jazz standards 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, in A.F. Siebert Chapel.

Directed by Professor David Ness, the Carthage Jazz Band offers students the opportunity to develop as jazz musicians and educators in America’s original art form.

This ensemble is open to any Carthage student regardless of major and serves as the laboratory band for all music education majors.

A smaller student ensemble known as the Jazz Combo is also a part of the larger Jazz Ensemble and allows students to explore a wider range of jazz styles throughout the year.

Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. There is also a free livestream option for viewing from home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.