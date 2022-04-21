Carthage hosting music events

KENOSHA — It’s another busy week of music events at Carthage College, including student recitals and the vocal group Chanticleer performing on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive:

Chanticleer concert

Carthage’s Performing Arts Series brings the singing group Chanticleer to the campus for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, in Siebert Chapel.

Chanticleer is known as “an orchestra of voices” for its seamless blend of 12 male voices, ranging from soprano to bass, and its original interpretations of vocal literature, from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres, as well as contemporary composition.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (age 55 and older) and $15 for students. To purchase tickets, log on at carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Note: Carthage students, faculty and staff receive free tickets for this event.

Student recitals

French horn player Lena Welch will perform her recital — “Sing Like You Like To Sing” — at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

The recital will “showcase a plethora of horn repertoire,” including Eugéne Bozza’s “En Forét,” followed by “Two Pieces” by Jean-Baptiste Loeillet. Welch will also perform “Pastorale” by August Körling and “Rhondo” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Following that is “Intrada” by Otto Ketting” and “Simple Song” by Leonard Bernstein. Rounding out the recital is “Villanelle” by Paul Dukas.

Melissa Cardamone will accompany Welch throughout the recital.

Flute player Emma Eckes will perform her recital — “Glas: Looking Forward” — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in Carthage’s H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. Fumi Nakayama will accompany Eckes throughout the recital.

Eckes will open her recital with the first movement of Sergei Prokofiev’s “Sonata in D Major, Op. 94.” She will then perform “Sonata in A Minor, H. 562” by Carl Phillip Emmanuel Bach. Following the Bach sonata is “Rising Oceans” by Herman Beeftink and “Danse de la chèvre, H. 39” by Arthur Honegger. Rounding out the recital is the third movement of “Suite de trois morceaux, Op. 116, ‘Valse,’” by Benjamin Godard.

Zachary Ward will perform his “Across the Pond” recital at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

Ward will perform Gerald Finzi’s “Five Bagatelles,” William Hurlstone’s “Four Characteristic Pieces” and Clara Schumann’s “Three Romances.” Lexi Klawonn will join him on clarinet for Felix Mendelssohn’s “Concert Piece No. 2.” Rounding out the recital is Franz Krommer’s “Concerto in E-flat.”

Tickets to all the student recitals are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. There is also a free livestream option for viewing from home.

