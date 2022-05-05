Carthage hosting music events

KENOSHA — It’s another busy week of music events at Carthage College, including the annual Honors Recital and a Percussion Studio Concert.

Members of the public are welcome to view both performances through a free livestream. For more information, go to carthage.edu/tickets 24/7 or call the Fine Arts Box Office 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Honors Recital

Each year, the Carthage Music Department recognizes “the dedication of some of its best performers in the Honors Recital,” according to organizers. “Students highlight their technical and musical abilities through virtuosic solo and chamber works.

This year’s recital starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel. The awards start at 7 p.m.

The Honors Recital “gives students the opportunity to showcase their achievements throughout their college career,” organizers said.

The recital’s participants are chosen through an audition process.

The Honors Recital will include performances from among a wide spectrum such as classical voice, music theater and instrumental music.

Percussion Studio Concert

The Percussion Ensemble concert — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in Siebert Chapel — will change audience members’ ideas about “what percussion is. “This concert will not just be drums and triangle,” organizers said. “Percussion instruments are some of the most dynamic and varied that music has to offer and burst with excitement and color.”

The Percussion Ensemble at Carthage “is a dynamic group of musicians who play a large variety of percussion instruments, including the melodious marimba, glockenspiel and xylophone.”

This concert will feature a selection of pieces for large and small ensembles, as well as highlight student soloists from the percussion studio.

The percussion ensemble is led by Adjunct Assistant Professor of Music Michael Kozakis.

In addition to his work at Carthage, Kozakis is a percussionist performing in the Chicago area. He has performed with both the Chicago Symphony and the Lyric Opera orchestras.

In his work at Carthage, Kozakis leads the percussion students through a variety of pieces and helps them compile a repertoire of enriching works that showcase their percussion mastery and musicality.

