Carthage hosting Lakeside Band Festival

KENOSHA — Carthage College hosts the all-day Lakeside Band Festival Saturday, Oct. 29, offering high school students the chance to interact with college musicians.

The festival finale is a free concert 7 p.m. Saturday in A.F. Siebert Chapel, during which the participants perform with Carthage’s Wind Orchestra, directed by Professor James Ripley.

Highlights of the festival include:

Guest Conductor/Composer Andrew Boysen Jr. is the first guest to return to lead the Festival Honor Band.

“He was last featured as our guest at the third Band Festival, back in 2002,” said Ripley, the director of this year’s event. “His return 20 years later will include a program comprised largely of his own compositions, including one of his newest, composed for solo classical guitar and band. Senior music and marketing major Sophie Shulman will be playing this work, titled ‘Tarantula’ and based on the Italian dance, the tarantella.”

Participants come from several high schools: Tremper and Indian Trail in Kenosha, plus high schools in Oak Creek, Waterford, Slinger and Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Illinois high schools participating are Zion-Benton, Niles West and Libertyville.

There are two selections that fit the Halloween theme: “Tartantula” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

The Wind Orchestra will play an accompaniment to a short film animated in a graphic novel style, telling the story of two super-heroes who fall in love.

Carthage’s chamber winds group, AMATI will be performing a transcription of “one of the true gems of the orchestral repertoire, Maurice Ravel’s ‘Mother Goose Suite,’” Ripley said.

Over the years, the Lakeside Band Festival has brought musical talent from all over the United States, Australia and the Netherlands to Carthage.

Admission to the 7 p.m. concert is free, and everyone is welcome. Tickets are not required.