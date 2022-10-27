Carthage College student recital has Halloween theme

KENOSHA — Two Carthage College music students — Lexy Klawonn and Bailey Schneyr — are teaming up for a recital with a Halloween theme.

“Tricks & Treats” is 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

Schneyr will be accompanied on the piano by Professor Fumi Nakayama, and Klawonn will be accompanied by Professor Melissa Cardamone.

The two will switch off performing between pieces.

Schneyr will begin with “Syrinx” by Claude Debussy, followed by “Andante in C major” by W.A. Mozart and “Aubade” by Libby Larsen, and ending with “Fantaisie for Flute and Piano” by Georges Hüe.

Klawonn will perform “Sonatina” by Malcom Arnold, “Toccata for Clarinet and Piano” by Jeff Scott, “Arabesque” by Germaine Tailleferre, ending with “Three Fantasy Pieces” by Robert Schuman.

To close the recital, the two will perform “Tarantelle” by Camille Saint-Saëns, with the accompaniment of Cardamone.

The student performers will provide Halloween candy and encourage the audience to “wear their Halloween costumes to this spooky event.”

Nov. 3 recital

Ally Kline will perform her student recital, “One Perfect Moment,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

Pianist Cardamone will accompany Kline throughout her performance.

The program starts with “One Perfect Moment in Time” by Tom Kitt.

Also on the program: “I Have Confidence” by Richard Rodgers, “Per la gloria d’adorarvi” by Giovanni Bonocini, “Sebben, crudele” by Antonio Caldara, “Se tu m’ami” by Alessandro Parisotti and “Die Zufriedenheit” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

She will continue with two pieces by Franz Schubert: “Heidenröslein” and “Lachen und Weinen,” then “Bois épais” by Jean-Baptiste Lully, “Le Secret” by Gabriel Fauré, and “I Attempt from Love’s Sickness” by Joseph Haydn. She will finish her recital with “Loveliest of Trees” by John Duke.

Admission to both recitals is free, and tickets are not required. The concert will also be available through a free livestream. Find out more at carthage.edu/news-events/watch-live/all-events/