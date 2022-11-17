Carthage College Opera Workshop presents Gilbert and Sullivan Gala

KENOSHA — Carthage College’s Opera Workshop is known for debuting new pieces, including operas written by Carthage Professor Greg Berg. But this weekend, the production celebrates Victorian-era opera superstars Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert. Thirteen singers will be presenting excerpts from 13 different operettas the two created during their smashingly successful partnership. The program will include such favorites as “I am the Very Model of a Modern General” from “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Three Little Maids from School” from “The Mikado” and “He is an Englishman” from “H.M.S. Pinafore.” “There will also be rarely heard gems from such shows as ‘Ruddigore,’ ‘The Sorcerer,’ ‘Iolanthe’ and ‘Utopia Limited,’” Berg said. “The program even includes the one and only solo song that survives from their very first collaboration, ‘Thespis.’” In putting together the program, Berg aimed “to give both the students and our audience a fairly comprehensive view of the careers of Gilbert and Sullivan that went beyond their greatest hits.” The two created 14 comic operas between 1871 and 1896, many of which are still popular, long after other works from that era have faded. Berg attributes the continued popularity to their “odd couple” partnership. “Sir Arthur Sullivan wrote proper, elegant classical music, and W.S. Gilbert was irreverent, goofy fun personified,” he said. “Together, they were capable of magic. Gilbert loosened up Sullivan, while Sullivan gave class to Gilbert. “I sometimes say that it’s a little like Aaron Copland joining forces with the lead writer from ‘Saturday Night Live,’” Berg added. As for how today’s students can relate to the material, Berg said though these operettas “are roughly 150 years old and unmistakably British, they are steeped in deeply human themes that still ring true. Although a lot of humor has a very short shelf life, something about the humor of these operettas remains funny to this very day.” Gilbert, who wrote the script for these operas, created fanciful “topsy-turvy” worlds where fairies rub elbows with British lords, flirting is a capital offense and pirates are noblemen. “It has been wonderful,” Berg said, “to see these students revel in the fun of these works.”

A fictional decree

To frame the performance, Berg created this concept: A fictional decree from the Lord High Chamberlain bans any and all operettas by Gilbert and Sullivan because of what he regards as their irreverent and disrespectful perspective. “I came up with this idea,” Berg said, “when I came across references to comparable decrees that were actually issued from time to time by officials who were displeased or offended by Gilbert and Sullivan’s works.” The 13 performers find themselves unexpectedly in the presence of the official in question and proceed to present to him a series of Gilbert and Sullivan excerpts in the hopes that he will be persuaded to rescind his decree. Carthage College President John Swallow plays the role of the Lord High Chamberlain, “just as he did when a similar program was presented five years ago,” Berg said, adding “I wish people could have witnessed the smiles and cheers that erupted from the students when I told them that President Swallow had agreed to reprise his performance.” The Opera Workshop has a long tradition in Carthage’s Music Department, and Berg enjoys creating the productions. “One of the things I love most about putting a program together like this,” he said, “is the challenge of choosing the music that each student sings. I sometimes think of myself as a ‘musical matchmaker.’”

‘A very entertaining time’

Berg enjoys a long association with Gilbert and Sullivan, dating back to elementary school. “When I was in fifth grade,” he recalled, “my elementary school chorus sang excerpts from ‘H.M.S. Pinafore’ and, more than half a century later, I can still remember the fun and joy of that concert.” Audience members who have no prior knowledge of Gilbert and Sullivan, he added, will still enjoy the performance. “We can promise them a very entertaining time,” Berg said. “There is something timeless about Gilbert and Sullivan, and my students and I have had a wonderful time putting this program together.” As for what Gilbert and Sullivan would make of today’s world? “I think they would be both amused and perplexed to see how many human foibles are still very much with us after all these years,” Berg said. This performance, he added, has an added emotional component. “Queen Elizabeth II died the day after fall semester classes began,” he said. “In some ways, this feels a little like a tribute to her and to the country she loved and to which she devoted her whole life.”

