Carthage College Lakeside Band Festival set for Feb. 29

KENOSHA — The 17th annual Lakeside Band Festival is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, featuring regional high school students, and members of the Carthage Concert Band and the Wind Orchestra. There is no admission fee.
Music selections for the festival highlight the compositions of distinguished Polish composers Krystoph Penderecki, Witold Lutoslaski, Wanda Landowska and Frederic Chopin.
The Lakeside Band Festival began in 2002, with the aim of giving the region’s exceptional young instrumentalists the opportunity to interact with the country’s top performers and composers. The first festival featured Larry Combs, principal clarinet of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Award-winning composers from the United States, Netherlands and Australia have also been featured in past festivals.
This year, as part of the concert, Madeline Weirick, Carthage Class of 2014, will serve as guest conductor for the Wind Orchestra. Weirick is the band director at Trevor-Wilmot School, and one of the music educators being recognized this year as part of the 150 Years of Carthage Women Celebration.
Throughout the 17 years the Lakeside Band Festival has taken place, an array of other distinguished artists have participated in the event. Some of these artists include composers Frank Ticheli, Libby Larsen, Jonathan Newman, Dana Wilson, Bill Connor, Jim Stephenson and James Barnes, and performers Susan Cook, Scott Tegge, Alvin Lowrey, and the New Century Saxophone Quartet.
James Ripley, director of the Festival Honor Band, is the director of Instrumental Music Activities at Carthage and conductor of the Wind Orchestra, Concert Band and chamber winds group AMATI. Ripley serves as the principal guest conductor of the Sakuyo Wind Orchestra at Sakuyo University in Kurashiki, Japan, and is president-elect of the World Association for Symphonic Bands and Ensembles. Ripley has been recognized for distinguished service in the field of instrumental music by Luther College with the Carlo A. Sperati Award in 2012.