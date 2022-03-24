Carthage College hosts music performances

KENOSHA — Carthage College has several music performances coming up:

Throat singing

The Alash ensemble of Central Asia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The ancient art of throat singing (xöömei) developed among the nomadic herdsmen in Tuva, a tiny republic in the heart of Central Asia.

Alash members are trained in traditional Tuvan music since childhood. Alash remains grounded in this tradition while expanding its musical vocabulary with new ideas from the West.

Group members practice on hybrid Tuvan-European instruments and listen to new trends coming out of America.

Both the Alash ensemble and individual members have consistently won top honors in throat singing competitions.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (age 55 and older) and $5 for students. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

Student recital

Vocal music student Matthew Pakkebier will perform his student recital — called “What More Can I Say?” — 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, in Carthage’s Recital Hall.

The program features tunes from musical theater.

Pakkebier will open the recital with “Maybe We Just Made Love” from “I Love You Because” by Joshua Salzman. He will then perform multiple songs by William Finn, from both “Falsettos” and “A New Brain.”

He continues with “Donny Novitski” from Richard Oberacker’s “Bandstand”; “Sibella” from Steven Lutvak’s “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”; and “My Petersburg” from Stephen Flaherty’s “Anastasia.”

Other show tunes on the program are “All I Need is the Girl” from Jule Styne’s “Gypsy”; “I Can Do That” from “A Chorus Line” by Marvin Hamlisch; and “Let Me Drown” from Andrew Lippa’s “The Wild Party.”

Rounding out the recital is a medley of pop songs titled “Matthew Mega Mix,” featuring “Heartbreaker” by Pat Benatar, “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John and “Let Me Entertain You” by Robbie Williams. Pianist Melissa Cardamone will accompany Matthew throughout the recital.

Tickets are free and must be obtained in advance. To obtain reserved tickets, visit carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office, 262-551-6661, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Choral Concert

Carthage College’s March Choral Concert — 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, in Siebert Chapel — features performances by the Carthage Choir, the Carthage Treble Choir and the Carthage Chorale.

The Spring choral concert is the last concert for senior members of all three choirs, and as such, they will be honored and celebrated for their contributions over their years at Carthage.

Originally an a cappella choir that performed sacred music, the Carthage Choir now performs repertoire in secular and sacred traditions in a variety of choral styles.

Now in its 93rd year, the choir has toured both nationally and internationally and has returned recently from participating in the 56th annual International Competition of Choral Singing in Spittal, Austria.

The Carthage Treble Choir, formerly the Carthage Women’s Ensemble, has developed a strong reputation throughout the region as a model for choral excellence, Carthage officials said, and typically focuses its performances on pieces by women composers and writers.

This choir has premiered several new works for treble choir, including Ola Gjeilo’s “I Rise!” and Joan Szymko’s “Nothing Short of Grace.”

The Carthage Chorale is a mixed ensemble that welcomes singers of a wide range of ability and experience. The chorale periodically provides music for Carthage chapel services and other college-wide events and is also active as a concert ensemble.

Tickets are free and must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

Guitar recital

Sophie Shulman — a music major who is studying guitar and clarinet — performs her recital, called “Essential,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, in the Recital Hall.

Guest artists Joe Mihevc, Taylor Zorn, Bryan Tamayo, Luke Eidsor, Ted Reimer and Jay Lewer will join Shulman.

Shulman opens her recital with “Malagueña” and “Fantasia.” She will continue with “Andante” and the English folk tune “Greensleeves.”

She will then perform two movements from “Suite del Recuerdo” by Jose Luis Merlin. Rounding out the recital is “Autumn Leaves” by Joseph Kosma.

Tickets are free and must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

Treble Choir concert

Carthage is hosting a Treble Choir Invitational Concert 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, featuring a series of ensemble performances from Carthage College, Carrol University and St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The Vivace Treble Choir from St. Michael-Albertville High School is conducted by Joseph Osowski, and Carroll University’s Concert Women’s Choir is directed by Leticia Grutzman.

The Carthage Treble Choir is conducted by Peter Dennee.

Carthage’s Treble Choir is made up of more than 60 students, performing all genres of choral literature — medieval through 21st century; sacred and secular; as well as arrangements of folk songs, popular music and world music.

The concert takes place in Siebert Chapel. Tickets are free and must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

