Carthage College hosting 'Mark Space' art exhibit

Anne Muntges exhibit Carthage College

Works by artist Anne Muntges will be on exhibit at Carthage College's H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art, starting Sept. 8.

KENOSHA — The H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College will showcase the exhibit “Mark Space” from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Friday, Oct. 14.

This exhibit features works by Anne Muntges, an artist and illustrator based in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Blending 2D and 3D space, Muntges re-envisions environments through the mark of her pen, encasing objects and spaces through obsessive handmade lines, creating interactive black and white worlds, gallery officials said.

Muntges earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in fine art and printmaking at the Kansas City Art Institute and the University at Buffalo. Her works have been displayed at the Children’s Museum of Arts in Manhattan, the Burchfield Penney Art Center, the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art and more.

She has received multiple fellowships since 2010, including the Roswell Artist in Residency Program, the Bemis Center for the Contemporary Arts, and BRIC.

The opening reception for the show — free and open to the public — is 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the art gallery, located on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

There will also be an Artist Talk with Muntges from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. That event is also free and open to the public.

The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Extended hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. All art exhibits are free and open to the public.

