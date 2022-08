RACINE — The 26th annual Car, Truck & Bike Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

The show will feature more than 250 cars, trucks and motorcycles. More than 75 trophies will be awarded including Best of Show awards.

Food and beverages will be sold.