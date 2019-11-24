Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make two stops Dec. 2

There are actually two holiday trains, one that traverses Canada, while the other starts in Canada before rolling through the Midwest. They are approximately 1,000 feet long with more than a dozen brightly lit rail cars. The train is now in its 21st year of traversing the continent, collecting donations for local food banks along the way.

At both Racine County stops, a trio of Canadian artists will perform: singer-songwriter Meghan Patrick, rhythm and blues performer Tanika Charles, and country singer Kelly Prescott. There will also be a ceremony celebrating the holidays and donations to the Racine County Food Bank will be accepted.

“All the money stays local,” said Sue Gracyalny, who owns The Depot along with her husband Mark.

According to Canadian Pacific Railway, the Holiday Trains have raised more than $12 million and collected 4.5 million pounds of food since 1999.

Gracyalny has been a supporter of the Holiday Train’s efforts for years. Each year, her tavern — along with Ken and Dina Parker, of Parker Power Equipment, 11333 Highway G — hosts a family-friendly block party.