Caledonia Conservancy Holiday Fundraiser is Dec. 6

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy will hold its annual Holiday Fundraiser from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St., which will be decorated in holiday splendor.
You have free articles remaining.
The event features a selection of wines for tasting and purchase, craft beer, nonalcoholic beverages and a cash bar. The Pat Crawford Jazz Quintet will provide music throughout the evening and a silent auction will be held. Optional tours of the "haunted" mansion will be offered for $5.
Tickets cost $45 in advance or $50 at the door. Tickets include eight wine/beer sampling tickets, hot and cold appetizers and holiday cookies. To purchase tickets, go to caledoniaconservancy.org or call Suzi Zierten at 262-498-4993.
Proceeds benefit the Caledonia Conservancy. Since 1994, the Caledonia Conservancy has protected more than 300 acres in Caledonia for preservation and recreation.