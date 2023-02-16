BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol is hosting upcoming events, including:

Nature Story Time at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, and Saturday, Feb. 18: Join us each month for a seasonal story and craft. This program is aimed at young children, accompanied by an adult, and will take place inside the nature center building. Free and open to all ages. No registration is required.

“Maple Syrup Hikes” in Petrifying Springs County Park on March 4 and 11, with multiple hike times: March is maple syrup time. Pringle staffers will lead hikes in Petrifying Springs County Park (not Bristol Woods) to learn all about how maple syrup is made and the amazing trees from which it is produced. Participants will meet for the hour long program, starting with a short hike, explanation of maple trees and sap production, hands-on tree tapping demonstration, and finishing with a taste of Pringle’s very own maple syrup. Open to all ages. the cost is $6 per person (or $4.50 for Pringle members). Group sizes are limited. Register in advance at pringlenc.org/events.

Rentals available

Items people can borrow or rent at the center include:

GPS Units: Pringle’s GPS units are pre-programmed with the Geocaches located in the park. GPS units can be rented for $5 per person (or free for Pringle members) during open hours. Driver’s license or ID is needed for rental.

Explorer Backpack: These family friendly backpacks provide the tools necessary to facilitate fun exploration of Bristol Woods. Backpacks can be rented for $5 a pack (or free for Pringle members) during open hours. Driver’s license or ID is needed for rental.

Guidebooks and Binoculars: While out on your hike, you can borrow guidebooks and binoculars at no charge. Driver’s license or ID is needed for borrowing.

Snowshoes: Pringle rents snowshoes to use at Bristol Woods Park during select hours. Get a great workout for a low cost. Rentals are $5 per pair (or free for Pringle members). Driver’s license or ID required for rental.

Also, the nature center’s Discovery Cabinet contains 20 different short activities for kids during open hours and is free to use.

Visit pringlenc.org/events for more details on upcoming events and snowshoe rentals.

Bristol Woods County Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to dusk.