Bristol Woodstock concerts start June 16

BRISTOL — The free concert Bristol Woodstock, which debuted in 2021, takes place Thursday nights, from June 16 through Aug. 4, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.
The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
This summer’s lineup includes:
- June 16: The Troy Leisemann Jazz Quartet. This group features alto sax, upright bass, keyboards and drums. Group members say their “classic tunes guarantee thrills.”
- June 23: Acoustic Blu
- June 30: JiMarth
- July 7: Donnell Reed
- July 14: Jesse Tyler Frewerd and Canary Canyon
- July 21: The Standard Jazz Project
- July 28: TBA
- Aug. 4: Sweet Sheiks
- Aug. 16: Indigo Canyon
For more details about the music series and who is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.