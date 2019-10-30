RACINE — The Friends of the Racine Public Library’s annual Breakfast with the Authors and annual meeting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
Featured authors are Roger Hinterthuer, Mel Miskimen and Richard Ratay.
“Justice Delayed is Justice Denied,” the title of Hinterthuer’s book, is a legal maxim meaning if legal redress is available for a party that has suffered an injury, but is not forthcoming in a timely fashion.
After Miskimen’s mother dies, she is concerned about how to reconnect with her curmudgeon father, who isn’t coping well and is more interested in field dog training than discussing his feelings. Alternating between heartbreaking and hilarious, “Sit, Stay Heal: How an Underachieving Labrador Won our Hearts and Brought us Together” is the story of Seamus, the hapless black lab who throws their grief into joyful disarray.
Ratay’s “Don’t Make Me Pull Over: An Informal History of the Family Road Trip” is a lighthearted, entertaining trip down memory lane. This nostalgic blend of social history and Ratay family lore reveals how the family road trip came to be, how its evolution mirrored the country’s and why those magical journeys that once brought families together — for better and worse — have largely disappeared.
Registration by Nov. 2 and prepayment is required. The cost is $18, or $15 for Friends of the Racine Public Library members. Register online at rplfriends.org using a credit card; at the Circulation Desk of the library using cash, check or credit card; or mail a check payable to Friends of the Racine Public Library to Breakfast with the Authors, c/o Racine Public Library, 75 7th St., Racine, WI 53403. Include the names of everyone in the party for the check-in list; tickets are not issued.
Check-in for the event starts at 8:30 a.m. A catered, buffet breakfast begins at 9 a.m., followed by a brief annual meeting. Author presentations begin at 10 a.m., followed by book signings. Attendees can park for no charge in the library and Memorial Hall metered lots until 1 p.m.
