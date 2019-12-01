Brassworks to present 'A Brass Christmas'

RACINE — The Belle City Brassworks brass band will present two "A Brass Christmas" concerts free to the public. Locations are:
- Wednesday, Dec. 11 — Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., 7:30 p.m. The concert will include the Holy Communion Hand Bell Choir, directed by Dianne Johnson.
- Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., 7:30 p.m. The concert will include the Sacred Heart Vocal Ensemble and Hand Bell Choir, directed by George Baumgardt.
The Brassworks, directed by Douglas Johnson, will perform Christmas selections featuring audience favorite arrangements specially arranged for brass band. Both concerts offer a program featuring brass, percussion and vocal music with a mix of popular and traditional Christmas favorites. The audience gets its chance to actively participate in the concert during the traditional grand finale, a sing-along of Christmas favorites with full brass band and vocal accompaniment.
Donations will be accepted at both venues.